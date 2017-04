The Kentucky Mavericks are one game away from their first PBL title after a 91-88 victory over the Rochester RazorSharks.

Before coming to Owensboro, the Mavericks franchise won four championships as a member of the American Basketball Association, but has yet to win a title in the first two seasons in the Premier Basketball League.

Game two of the three game series is Sunday, April 9 at 2:00 p.m.

