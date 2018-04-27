Home Indiana Maverick McNealy Holds Outright Lead at Victoria National April 27th, 2018 JoJo Gentry Indiana, Newburgh, Sports

Twenty-two year-old Maverick McNealy remains the outright leader for a second straight day at Victoria National Golf Club. McNealy, a Stanford graduate, has a one shot lead with seven-under par at the United Leasing Championship.

Trailing close behind him are two players who sit at six-under, Chris Thompson and Ethan Tracy.

Peter Tomasulo, the 2012 ULC winner, missed the cut by one shot. He compromised a five-under performance Friday after he shot 81 in Thursday’s Round 1.

