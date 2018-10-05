Home Indiana Evansville Mattress Firm to Close 700 Stores Amid Bankruptcy Filing October 5th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Mattress Firm files for bankruptcy and will likely close 700 of its 3,700 stores. The retailer’s initial list of 200 closings includes one store in Indianapolis and two stores in northwest Indiana.

There’s one store in Owensboro and another in Evansville but they aren’t set to close. The Houston-based company is asking the court to approve $250 million of financing to keep paying its bills during the reorganization.

Company leaders also said $525 million in senior-secured credit has been committed to fund its turnaround.

The process should take 45 to 60 days.

