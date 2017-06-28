Mattingly Charities RBI Preps for All-Star Weekend

Evansville youth baseball players are headed to Marlins Park for Major League Baseball’s All-Star Weekend.

Mattingly Charities RBI will participate in several events on one of MLB’s biggest stages as they join 11 other teams selected to play in the Youth All-Star Classic.

It is not only a chance to play world-class competition, with a team from Puerto Rico also involved, but a chance for the inner-city kids of Evansville to see what is beyond the Ohio River.

The RBI program is a worldwide MLB-run youth outreach program designed to revive and increase baseball participation in inner cities.

Mattingly Charities RBI will play in the round-robin tournament July 7-10 at Grapeland Park and Fern Isle Park in Miami.

