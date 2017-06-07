Mattingly Charities RBI to Play in Miami During MLB’s All-Star Week

“We are looking forward to hosting these young men and women in Miami for the All-Star Youth Classic and All-Star Week festivities,” said Tony Reagins, MLB’s senior vice president of youth programs, in release. “Providing opportunities for them to highlight their skills on the field is important, but we believe it is just as meaningful to give them a chance to build lifelong friendships and memories through this once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Below is the full list of teams participating:

• Lajas, Puerto Rico (Puerto Rico RBI) — softball

• Columbia (S.C.) RBI — baseball

• El Paso, Texas (Base Play RBI) — softball

• Evansville, Ind. (Mattingly Charities RBI) — baseball

• Flint, Mich. (Jackson Park RBI) — baseball

• Hawthorne, Calif. (Holly Park Little League) — baseball

• Jersey City, N.J. (Roberto Clemente RBI) — softball

• Miami RBI (two teams) — baseball and softball

• Oxford (Ala.) Dixie Youth Baseball — baseball

• Stamford (Conn.) Sluggers — girls baseball

• Tampa (Wellswood Sports Association PONY) — baseball

The 88th Midsummer Classic, at Marlins Park in Miami, will be televised nationally by FOX Sports.