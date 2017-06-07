Mattingly Charities RBI to Play in Miami During MLB’s All-Star Week
Mattingly Charities RBI of Evansville is one of 12 youth baseball and softball teams to play in the ninth annual All-Star Youth Classic next month in Miami, during MLB’s All-Star week, according to a release.
The round-robin tournament will feature more than 140 baseball and softball players, ages 11-12, participating in games on July 7-10 at Grapeland Park and Fern Isle Park. They will also attend the 88th Major League All-Star Game presented by MasterCard on July 11 at Marlins Park as well as several other All-Star Week events.
“We are looking forward to hosting these young men and women in Miami for the All-Star Youth Classic and All-Star Week festivities,” said Tony Reagins, MLB’s senior vice president of youth programs, in release. “Providing opportunities for them to highlight their skills on the field is important, but we believe it is just as meaningful to give them a chance to build lifelong friendships and memories through this once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
Below is the full list of teams participating:
• Lajas, Puerto Rico (Puerto Rico RBI) — softball
• Columbia (S.C.) RBI — baseball
• El Paso, Texas (Base Play RBI) — softball
• Evansville, Ind. (Mattingly Charities RBI) — baseball
• Flint, Mich. (Jackson Park RBI) — baseball
• Hawthorne, Calif. (Holly Park Little League) — baseball
• Jersey City, N.J. (Roberto Clemente RBI) — softball
• Miami RBI (two teams) — baseball and softball
• Oxford (Ala.) Dixie Youth Baseball — baseball
• Stamford (Conn.) Sluggers — girls baseball
• Tampa (Wellswood Sports Association PONY) — baseball
The 88th Midsummer Classic, at Marlins Park in Miami, will be televised nationally by FOX Sports.