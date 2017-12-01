Home Kentucky Henderson Matthew 25 Celebrating Expansion on World AIDS Day December 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

Matthew 25 AIDS Services is celebrating a new expansion on a special day. A ribbon cutting and open house was held at the Henderson clinic, which has new exam rooms along with a new multipurpose room.

During the open house, 5 blocks of The Names Project AIDS Quilt were on display. Each block has been made by individuals who have had loved ones pass away from HIV and AIDS. This event was also a celebration of World AIDS Day.

Cyndee Burton said, “It’s a day to celebrate certainly new happenings in HIV treatment and care. People are living, and that’s great, and also to memorialize those who we’ve lost. Today is a big expansion for our clinic here in the area, and we thought it would be appropriate to do that on World Aids Day.”

Matthew 25 has been working to bring clinical and support services to people living with HIV and AIDS in the Tri-State for over 20 years.

For more information, visit Matthew 25.

