Matthew 25 AIDS Service Presents the 10th Annual ‘Runway Red’

It’s fashion for charity. According to the CDC, one in four people living with HIV in the United States are women. Local women will strut their stuff in the 10th annual ‘Runway Red’ to raise money for the non-profit organization, Matthew-25, in Henderson. Matthew 25 supports, educates, and treats those infected with and affected by HIV/AIDS.

This event is Saturday, March 25th from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Community Baptist Church auditorium. Tickets are $25 per person and for tables of six it will cost $150. To make seat reservations, call 270-826-0200.

For more information, visit Matthew 25 Clinic.





