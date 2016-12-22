Matt Ruffing Named Head Women’s Basketball Coach at UE

There’s a new head coach for the University of Evansville’s women’s basketball team. UE’s Director of Athletics Mark Spencer said Matt Ruffing will be the permanent head coach for the team. Ruffing assumed head coaching duties on an interim basis back in March. Ruffing has been with UE since 2011, and has served as an assistant coach until 2016.

He has led the Aces to a 5-6 mark through their first 11 games of the season. There was a four-game win streak included in that span, which included wins over Valparaiso, Murray State, and Austin Peay. Ruffing has also directed the team to six wins in 13 contests.

Matt Ruffing came to UE after spending four season on the coaching staff at the University of Akron. Before working at Akron, Ruffing served as a student assistant and head manager of the University of Dayton women’s basketball team. Ruffing also helped coordinate the team’s tape exchange and assisted the coaching staff in other roles, including the daily operations of practice.

