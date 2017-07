People who love BBQ in Huntingburg are out of luck. Matt-hew’s BBQ on Main Street announced on Facebook that it’s closing Friday. They say the lease is up on their property, and they have no plans to renew it.

Matt-hew’s BBQ did say it might open up later on at another location. Matt-hew’s will still be making BBQ, but only as a caterer for the time being.

Comments

comments