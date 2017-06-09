Home Indiana Matrix Integration Opens Regional Office In Fishers June 9th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

Jasper based Matrix Integration is expanding and has opened a new regional office in Fishers, Indiana.

Matrix Integration is a technology consulting and implementation company.

The expansion is designed to attract talent to the Indianapolis area.

Right now the company employs about 100 people and 10 new jobs are being created at the Fishers office.

The company provides a variety of technology services in the finance, manufacturing, healthcare and education industries.

