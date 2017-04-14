Mater Dei’s Luigs, Wilderman and Rohleder Commit To College Sports

Mater Dei will be without a top player in wrestling, football and golf as Kyle Luigs, Kurtis Wilderman and Sophia Rohleder move on to the next level.

Luigs, a top-5 finisher in the state wrestling finals, signed his letter of intent to become a Hoosier and wrestle for Indiana University.

Meanwhile, Wilderman announced his intent to play for Indiana State after accumulating two All-State, All-City and All-SIAC selections in his career with the Wildcats.

As for Sophia Rohleder, she signed her letter of intent to play golf at the University of Evansville.

The future Ace’s home course will be Victoria National, where Rohleder says the advantage is a step above the rest.

Comments

comments