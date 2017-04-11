Mater Dei’s Kurtis Wilderman, Kyle Luigs Commit to In-State Division I Institutions

Mater Dei senior Kurtis Wilderman will announce his intent to play football at Indiana State University as a preferred walk on, according to a release. Wilderman is a two-time All-State, All-City, and All-SIAC selection at quarterback.

Mater Dei senior Kyle Luigs will sign his national letter of intent to wrestle at Indiana University. Luigs finished fourth as a senior in the 132-pound weight class in the IHSAA state wrestling finals. He was also a state qualifier in 2016, and finished sixth in 2015.

Both will sign their letters of intent at the Mater Dei media center on Thursday at 2:10. Follow 44Sports’ Nick Ruffolo for the latest.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



