Alexa Elpers chose Marian University women’s tennis because of its small campus and close-knit atmosphere.

The Mater Dei senior knows a thing or two about community after growing up on the West Side of Evansville, which she thinks will carry over to the Knights.

Elpers was a three-time All-SIAC honoree with the Wildcats and helped Mater Dei win its first regional title in 2016.

