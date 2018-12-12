44News | Evansville, IN

Mater Dei’s Devan Straub Ready to Play for Aces

December 12th, 2018 Mater Dei, Sports, UE Sports

Mater Dei grad Devan Straub is set to make his debut with the UE Men’s Basketball team.

The red-shirt sophomore is eligible to play for the first time in a year Saturday, when the Aces host Jacksonville State. JSU is led by Ray Harper, who used to be the head coach at Kentucky Wesleyan. Tip off is set for 1 p.m. at the Ford Center. Catch coverage of the game with Nick Ruffolo on-air and online.

Straub transferred last spring from IU-Kokomo, where he played in 29 games as a freshman.

As a senior in high school, he averaged 20 points and 5 rebounds per game.

