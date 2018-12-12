Mater Dei’s Devan Straub Ready to Play for Aces

Mater Dei grad Devan Straub is set to make his debut with the UE Men’s Basketball team.

The red-shirt sophomore is eligible to play for the first time in a year Saturday, when the Aces host Jacksonville State. JSU is led by Ray Harper, who used to be the head coach at Kentucky Wesleyan. Tip off is set for 1 p.m. at the Ford Center. Catch coverage of the game with Nick Ruffolo on-air and online.

Straub transferred last spring from IU-Kokomo, where he played in 29 games as a freshman.

As a senior in high school, he averaged 20 points and 5 rebounds per game.



