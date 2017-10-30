Mater Dei Unveils Improved Athletic Facilities

Mater Dei is well regarded for their athletics, the girls’ soccer team just took home a state championship. Now school officials are trying to bring the facilities they play in up to speed.

Upgraded facilities were unveiled during an open house Monday. The Alles Athletic Center includes a new wrestling room, handicap accessible restrooms, hallway connecting the main gym and auxiliary gym, training room, new locker rooms, coaches offices, and concessions. As well some new signs and turf on the football field were added outdoors.

Officials started fundraising for the 2 million dollar project 5 years ago. The construction was relatively quick, just 6 months to get it all done. Mater Dei officials were happy to have the indoor facilities done before the winter sports season starts in full.

One of the major messages Mater Dei has is spirituality. Officials hope the improved facilities can facilitate improved spirituality among the wildcat athletes and their coaches.

