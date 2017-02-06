Home Indiana Evansville Mater Dei Students Build Super Mileage Cars for Detroit Contest February 6th, 2017 Heather Good Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Mater Dei High School students are exploring ways to make vehicles more fuel efficient and it has them getting their hands dirty in the garage and hitting the road.

The students are designing, building and testing a super mileage vehicle to compete in Shell Eco-Marathon Americas later this year in Detroit. One team is working on an urban car and another on a car referred to as the prototype.

About 25 students work twice a week on the cars attempting to reduce weight, drag and resistance while improving engine efficiency.

The urban car gets around 900 miles to the gallon. The prototype gets higher mileage with a program best around 2,500 miles per gallon.

The students will travel to Detroit in April. If they do well enough, they’ll be back in London this summer.

44News Reporter Heather Good has more details below.

