Mater Dei Raises Money for Rick Weber Memorial Scholarship

The Wildcats girls soccer team, their families and fellow West-Siders gathered at Moutoux Park over the weekend to raise money and celebrate the life of Rick Weber.

Weber died of cancer last July and left behind a strong legacy in Evansville.

His daughter Amy is the head girls soccer coach at Mater Dei, accomplishing her dream job after growing up in the area.

Emily, Rick’s other daughter, joined Amy and Mater Dei athletics to organize a benefit concert Saturday.

The Jason Lee McKinney Band entertained concert-goers, who also had a chance to participate in a Chinese auction.

The proceeds went toward the Rick Weber Memorial Scholarship, which was named in his honor and is given to one outgoing Wildcats senior girls soccer player to help pay for books and other college expenses.

