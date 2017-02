Mater Dei Names Weber Soccer Coach

Amy Weber has been announced as the girls soccer coach at Mater Dei in Evansville, Indiana, where she graduated from in 1996.

“I have coached at various levels and cities, and to be back at Mater Dei means more than anything,” Weber said. “Soccer in general has always been a huge part of my life, and when my dad passed away in July, I knew it was something that I needed to be even more involved in again.”

Under head coach Allison Garrard, Weber has dedicated the past two years to Mater Dei as an assistant.

Weber also assisted for three years at University of Southern Indiana under head coach Krissy Engelbrecht.