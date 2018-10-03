Mater Dei, Memorial Advance to Sectional Championship

The Memorial Tigers defeated Heritage Hills and Mater Dei defeated Boonville to set up a Top 10 showdown in the Sectional 32 championship.

Memorial and the Patriots were even at 0-0 through the first 40 minutes, but the Tigers scored two goals in the second half to pull away with a 2-0 victory.

Several diving saves from sophomore goalkeeper Ben Weikert kept the match scoreless.

As for Mater Dei, the Wildcats started the scoring on a goal from Zach Schoenstein and pitched a shutout on their way to the 3-0 win.

Memorial will battle the Wildcats at 7 p.m. from Lincoln City as Heritage Hills High School plays host.

