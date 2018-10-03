44News | Evansville, IN

Mater Dei, Memorial Advance to Sectional Championship

October 3rd, 2018 Boonville, Evansville, Indiana, Mater Dei, Memorial, Sports

The Memorial Tigers defeated Heritage Hills and Mater Dei defeated Boonville to set up a Top 10 showdown in the Sectional 32 championship.

Memorial and the Patriots were even at 0-0 through the first 40 minutes, but the Tigers scored two goals in the second half to pull away with a 2-0 victory.

Several diving saves from sophomore goalkeeper Ben Weikert kept the match scoreless.

As for Mater Dei, the Wildcats started the scoring on a goal from Zach Schoenstein and pitched a shutout on their way to the 3-0 win.

Memorial will battle the Wildcats at 7 p.m. from Lincoln City as Heritage Hills High School plays host.

