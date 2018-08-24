Home Indiana Evansville Mater Dei High School Celebrates its 70th Birthday August 24th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Friday morning 44News reporter Katelyn Perrett traveled to Mater Dei High School for week two of the 44Morning Blitz.

The morning was full of games, cheers, band performances, and even a celebration.

Mater Dei has been around for 70 years and Donut Bank donated a cake for a birthday party.

