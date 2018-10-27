Mater Dei Girls Win Back-to-Back State Titles

Photo courtesy: Twitter / @IHSAA1

The Mater Dei girls soccer team is a 1A State Champion once again.

After defeating undefeated Wheeler 1-0 in overtime last year, the Wildcats beat another unbeaten Bearcats team in regulation by the same score.

The Wildcats reached the final game for the fourth time in the last five seasons and junior Madde Folz made sure it counted.

On the counter-attack in the second half, Folz beat the final defender and the keeper with the only boot of the match that hit the back of the net.

Wheeler had several chances before the Folz goal to take the lead, but the Wildcats, and sometimes the crossbar, stood strong in a 1-0 victory.

The Bearcats had not scored fewer than two goals in a match before Sunday’s contest.

This was the second straight year Mater Dei won a state title and went down as the second in school history.

The Wildcats finish the season 16-4-1.

