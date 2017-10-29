Mater Dei Girls Soccer Wins for the West Side

Many members of the Evansville West Side community came out to celebrate the accomplishments of Mater Dei girls soccer.

The Wildcats defeated undefeated Wheeler 1-0 Saturday to claim their first-ever state title and it symbolized more than just a trophy.

The victory felt like a win for all of the residents in the area, including those no longer with us.

Rick Weber was a staple of the West Side Nut Club and a solidifying force in Mater Dei girls soccer.

Even though he passed away in 2016, his legacy lived on through Amy Weber, the head coach for the Wildcats.

In her first year as head coach, Weber took the program to a place it has never gone before.

