Mater Dei Girls Soccer Wins 1st State Title

After two runner-up finishes in the previous five seasons, the Mater Dei Wildcats girls soccer team breaks through for a 1A state championship.

Regulation ended in a scoreless tie and neither team scored until the second overtime period.

In the final few minutes of the match, freshman Miranda Nosko delivered the game-winning goal and helped Mater Dei make history.

Catch highlights tonight at 10 p.m. on CBS 44 along with the rest of the IHSAA state championship games Saturday.

