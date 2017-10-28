44News | Evansville, IN

Mater Dei Girls Soccer Wins 1st State Title

Mater Dei Girls Soccer Wins 1st State Title

October 28th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Mater Dei, Sports

After two runner-up finishes in the previous five seasons, the Mater Dei Wildcats girls soccer team breaks through for a 1A state championship.

Regulation ended in a scoreless tie and neither team scored until the second overtime period.

In the final few minutes of the match, freshman Miranda Nosko delivered the game-winning goal and helped Mater Dei make history.

Catch highlights tonight at 10 p.m. on CBS 44 along with the rest of the IHSAA state championship games Saturday.

