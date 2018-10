Mater Dei Girls Soccer will hope to reach its fourth state title appearance in five years with a semi-state win over Park Tudor Saturday.

The semi-state match starts at Noon CT at North High School. Catch coverage of the game online and on-air with Nick Ruffolo on CBS44 at 10 p.m.

The Wildcats won their first state title in program history in 2017 with a 1-0 win in overtime.



Comments

comments