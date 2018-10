The Mater Dei Wildcats were not always known as one of the best girls soccer teams in the Tri-State.

However, after several years of hard work, the West Side is now a hot spot for state championships on the pitch.

Mater Dei has a chance to win its second straight IHSAA state title with a victory over Wheeler Saturday morning.

Kickoff is at 10:30 a.m ET from IUPUI in Indianapolis.

Comments

comments