The Mater Dei girls soccer team reached the IHSAA State Finals for the fourth time in the last five years with a 2-0 win over Park Tudor Saturday.

Madde Folz excelled for the Wildcats in the win, scoring both of the team’s goals.

The semi-state victory also sets up Mater Dei for a rematch of last season’s championship game after undefeated Wheeler advanced.

MHS won last year’s matchup 1-0 in overtime to capture the program’s first state championship.

Comments

comments