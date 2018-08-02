44News | Evansville, IN

Mater Dei Football Going for Consistency in 2018

Mater Dei Football Going for Consistency in 2018

August 2nd, 2018 Evansville, Indiana, Mater Dei, Sports

The tradition is there for Mater Dei football in 2018, but the team needs to gel for that expected success to come to fruition.

The Wildcats lost several key players to graduation, including All-State iron man Michael Boots.

However, while several players are missing, a key piece on defense returns from a torn ACL in Matthew Woodruff.

He joins a team with a senior-heavy receiver corps and enough returning players to build on the high points of 2017.

