Mater Dei Flies Past North Posey 77-44

December 15th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana, Mater Dei, Sports

The Mater Dei Wildcats traveled to North Posey and beat the Vikings 77-44.

Next up for Mater Dei is a road game against North on Dec. 21.

Catch high school basketball highlights all season long on 44News.

