Mater Dei Flies Past North Posey 77-44
The Mater Dei Wildcats traveled to North Posey and beat the Vikings 77-44.
Next up for Mater Dei is a road game against North on Dec. 21.
Catch high school basketball highlights all season long on 44News.
December 15th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Evansville, Indiana, Mater Dei, Sports
Sports Anchor/Reporter for 44News.