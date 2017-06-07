Evansville to Visit New Mexico for MVC/Mountain West Challenge

University of Evansville and New Mexico men’s basketball programs will meet for the first time during the Missouri Valley/Mountain West Challenge in November.

The matchup will be part of a 10-game series in late November and early December. This is the third year of a four-year term agreement.

This past year the Mountain West Conference and MVC split the 10-game series, five-to-five. The MW has an all-time series edge of 3-1-2 in six previous Challenge seasons, which includes an overall advantage of 33-22 in games played in association with the series.

The Purple Aces have a two-to-three record in the challenge series, but have won the last two games. In 2015, the Aces pulled off an impressive 85-77 victory at Fresno State before beating Boise State by a final of 72-67 last season.

New Mexico is coming off of a 17-14 campaign in 2016-17 while going 10-8 in conference play.

Matchups for teams in the Challenge Series are based on factors, including the previous year’s achievements, records and RPI rankings, as well as projected rankings/strength of teams in the upcoming season.

2017 Challenge Schedule

Tuesday, Nov. 28 Loyola at Boise State Boise, ID

Tuesday, Nov. 28 Utah State at Valparaiso Valparaiso, IN

Tuesday, Nov. 28 Colorado State at Missouri State Springfield, MO

Wednesday, Nov. 29 UNLV at Northern Iowa Cedar Falls, IA

Wednesday, Nov. 29 Air Force at Indiana State Terre Haute, IN

Wednesday, Nov. 29 Illinois State at Nevada Reno, NV

Wednesday, Nov. 29 Evansville at New Mexico Albuquerque, NM

Saturday, Dec. 2 San Jose State at Southern Illinois Carbondale, IL

Saturday, Dec. 2 Drake at Wyoming Laramie, WY

Sunday, Dec. 3 Bradley at San Diego State San Diego, CA

