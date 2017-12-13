Master Gardener Larry Caplan Talks About Dangers Of Infected Wreaths

Larry Caplan from the Purdue Extension Office joins 44News This Morning to talk about the dangers of the infected Christmas wreaths sold in Evansville.

Christmas wreaths, infected with a fungus, are being sold in Evansville.

Consumers are being warned to watch out and return those wreaths as soon as possible.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says the wreaths have the fungus that causes Boxwood Blight.

Larry talked about this potentially dangerous decorations.

