Master the Art of Public Speaking with Toastmasters!

If your New Year resolution is to get over your fear of public speaking, be the life of the party, increase your leadership skills, and be the master of every toast?

I’ve got the group for you.

With a national support organization, online resources, and community teams, Toastmasters can help you break down barriers, break the ice, and lose the knock-kneed feeling you have when called upon to speak.

Toastmasters is one of the greatest organizations around. It helps you to enhance your communications skill sets and also your leadership skills.

Is there a catch here?

Will you have to sign your life away to join?

What does it take to be a Toastmaster?

All it takes is just walking through the door. Once you do that, you’re introduced to a worldwide network of fellow Toastmasters who are willing to help you reach your professional goals.

New year, new you?

Your journey to master the art of speaking, begins with Toastmasters.

We’ve got two groups of Toastmasters in Evansville, Best Side Toastmasters Club and Toastmasters Evansville.

(I have a soft spot for Toastmasters, my papa was one.)





