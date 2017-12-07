Home Indiana Massive Water Main Break Affecting Customers On Evansville’s West Side December 7th, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana

A massive 16-inch water main break on Evansville’s west side is impacting hundreds of people this morning. It happened late last night in the 4700 block of Upper Mount Vernon Road. City Officials say corrosion caused the break. Because of this, the city has issued a Precautionary Boil Advisory for a large area of the west side. Those affected include homes and businesses from the Ohio River, north on Saint Joseph Avenue. Customers should bring all cooking and drinking water to a boil for five minutes before using it. The University of Southern Indiana campus is also part of the areas impacted. A message on the school’s twitter account stated that bottled water is available at the Community Center, Housing and Residence Life Main Office, and at all four residence hall desks. Campus Officials say, the Community Center Desk will be staffed 24 hours to help out students during this time.

