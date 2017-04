A Vanderburgh County jury has convicted a former massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting a client.

After a three-day trial, that jury found Edward Meiggs guilty on one count of rape.

The charge carries a sentence of anywhere from three to 16 years.

The 41 year old Meiggs was arrested in 2015 and accused of inappropriately touching a client of Evansville Metaphysic

He’ll be sentenced May 10th.

