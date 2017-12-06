Massage Envy Promises Reforms Following Sexual Assault Reports

Massage Envy announces reforms after more than 180 reports of sexual assault at spas around the country. The company says it will strengthen background checks for its massage therapists, and help customers report misconduct.

Massage Envy will also partner with the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network to create a victim support network and to come up with better policies.

The company was launched in 2002 and has almost 1200 franchise locations, including one in Evansville.

Comments

comments