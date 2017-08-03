Massachusetts Woman in Suicide Texting Case is Sentenced

The Massachusetts woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself via text messages is sentenced. Michelle Carter will serve two-and-a-half years in jail. She will also be put on supervised probation until August 1, 2022, and undergo a mental health evaluation.

Carter is not allowed to have contact with the Roy family except for contact during any civil litigation.

In June, Michelle Carter was convicted of causing Conrad Roy III’s death. Carter was 17 when the 18-year-old Conrad Roy III was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in July 2014.

In dozens of text messages, Carter urged Roy to follow through on his talk of taking his own life.

The two teens met in Florida in 2012 while on vacation with their families. Afterward the two only met in person a handful of times. Their relationship mainly consisted of texting.

Both teens struggled with depression. Carter was treated for anorexia, and Roy made earlier suicide attempts.

The judge said Carter cannot profit from the crime, which means she cannot be paid for movies, magazines, books, or interviews.

Carter’s attorney said she will appeal the sentence, arguing that Carter is protected by her First Amendment rights.

