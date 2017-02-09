Home Indiana Massachusetts Man Dies In Deadly Warrick County Crash February 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A Massachusetts man is dead following a single-vehicle accident in Warrick County. Authorities say 36-year-old David Mwangi, from Marlborough, Massachusetts, died in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 662 just west of Newburgh.

Witnesses told police Mwangi was speeding and driving erratically when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle rolled over multiple times and the driver was ejected.

An investigation was conducted and police say alcohol is not suspected in this deadly crash.

