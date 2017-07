Home Indiana Evansville Mass of Thanksgiving Held in Honor of Archbishop-Elect Charles C. Thompson July 6th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Hundreds of people packed Saint Benedict Cathedral Parish for the special mass.

Back in June, Pope Francis appointed Bishop Thompson to serve as the Archbishop of Indianapolis.

As he prepares to take on this role in just a few weeks this mass was held to honor his years in Evansville.

Bishop Thompson will serve the Diocese of Evansville until his installation on July 28th in Indianapolis.

Comments

comments