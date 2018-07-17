Home Kentucky Mass Fatality Training at the Owensboro Sportscenter July 17th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

The Owensboro Sportscenter hosted firefighters, police, EMS, the coroner, and other volunteers in a mass fatality training exercise.

A malfunctioning bus crashing into the building was the scenario used in todays training program.

First Responders got the chance to practice numerous scenarios they may encounter on the job such as gathering and assessing patients, on site triage, crowd control, and transportation

Battalion Chief Steve Leonard of the Owensboro Fire Department explained how essential these exercises are to those who attend. Leonard says that these practice situations ensure that when they called in a time of need, they are 100% ready.

All individuals involved will evaluate the exercise to determine the strengths and weaknesses of each department.



