Masonville Community Seeks 21st Century Internet Connection

Community Seeks 21st Century Internet Connection September 8th, 2017 Jeff Goldberg Kentucky

In one Daviess County community people say they aren’t in the 21st century. While they are down the street from multiple schools and businesses, they say they can’t get any adequate internet service.

Tom Turner has become the unofficial head of the internet movement. He presented a petition the Daviess County commissioners asking for their help in the matter. Turner says he has been fighting this fight for 10 years now. He says the internet providers in the area have been unreceptive to installing any internet connection in the Masonville area.

The lack of quick and reliable internet has started to effect people in the area; students are unable to do homework at home, adults can’t bring their work home with them, and for some folks the lack of internet means no security system for their homes.

