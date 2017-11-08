Home Indiana Mason Hartke Sentenced In Deadly Crash That Killed Newburgh Family November 8th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

The man accused of causing a deadly crash that killed a Newburgh family is sentenced after pleading guilty. Mason Hartke pleaded guilty of three counts of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

In November 2016, the Rinehart family was on their way home from Indianapolis, when they pulled over along the side of I-69 after hitting a deer.

Police say Hartke veered onto the shoulder of the road, hitting the Rinehart’s car, killing three of the four people inside.

Sophie Rinehart, her father David and grandmother Ruth were all killed in the crash. Josie Rinehart was the only person who survived.

Hartke was reportedly on his way back to Jasper after a night of partying at Indiana University.

Originally, Hartke pleaded not guilty to drunk driving and reckless homicide.

Hartke pleaded guilty to three counts of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He is sentenced to 15 years, with 10.5 years executed behind bars.

As part of his incarceration, he will have to go through a rehabilitation program.

Comments

comments