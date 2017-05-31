Marx Barbecue has Wraps?!

Every girl on the morning show is consistently on a diet, so it can be difficult to talk them in to a live taste test segment.

Not today!

Marx Barbecue brought their Sonoma Salad from their catering menu.

With glazed walnuts, green leaf lettuce, mandarin oranges, craisins, and their house made poppy seed dressing, this salad looks gorgeous!

What did Shelby and Jackie think?





I’ll just say, I’m not the biggest fan of fruits and nuts in my salad, but that dressing ties everything together, and sets it OFF.

If you want to try it, call ahead and order for 10 or more, and Tony will whip it up for you.

Next we tried their Smoked Ham wrap and Turkey Curry wrap.

I. Love. Curry.



Who doesn’t love a wrap with Colby jack cheese?

And they’re made with whole wheat tortillas, so even healthier!

Again, I didn’t have to beg anyone to taste test…

The wraps are on their catering menu, they cater graduation parties, corporate get togethers, weddings and more.

Guess what?!

We’re celebrating my 44-versary with a big giveaway:

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be TWO in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premiere Designs: Donna Robinson

Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider. Gretchin was new to Evansville and quickly developed a passion for the city, She began "The Best Day Ever Evansville" as a way to promote the individuality and flavor of the city. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments