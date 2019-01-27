Martin County Humane Society in Need of More Donations

On Thursday, 73-year-old Julia Arney was booked in the Martin County, Indiana jail charged with animal neglect and animal cruelty.

More than 80 animals were rescued from her property. Now, the efforts to bring these animals back on the road to recovery is underway.

Martin County Animal Control officer Josh Hughett responded to a tip that led to a warrant to search the property.

When volunteers at the Martin County, Indiana Humane Society, and deputies arrives – little did they know what they would find.

“We had no clue of what the magnitude was until we got out there and truly laid eyes on all the animals that were truly out there,” said Humane Society volunteer Tonya Sheetz. It’s by far the worst thing I’ve ever seen.”

When they got there, they found a scene beyond their imagination.

“That initial emotion and shock was truly overwhelming but you have to keep your head straight because you’ve got to help them,” said Sheetz.

Authorities removed 72 dogs and a number of horses and donkeys.

The Humane Society is a small operation. Volunteers say 14 dogs is about as many as they would like to take but can double up in some areas.

However, this has been more than they can handle alone.

“We were in desperate need of help,” said Sheetz.

They started reaching out and found several helping hands. Dog rescues like Buddy’s Promise – Furever Home and Tri-state Yorkie and Small Breed Rescue were quick to step up.

The horses were rescued by Eleanor Camp and her group, Hoof and a Prayer Horse Rescue.

“These horses are in … deplorable, deplorable conditions,” Camp said. “Standing in their own feces. I’m a little lost for words, honestly, of the condition of them.”

But in this unthinkable circumstance, the community has stepped up. Thousands of calls, e-mails, and messages on Facebook have come in from people trying to find out what they can do to help.

“The outpouring of donations has been overwhelming,” said Sheetz. “The sheer volume has been overwhelming,” ”

People have made inquiries about adopting the dogs, but Sheetz says it’s simply not possible at this time. The dogs still need care and because this is still an on-going investigation, adoptions are on hold.

“They’ve been through a lot and they’re by no means ready to be adopted yet,” said Sheetz.

One volunteer says the most the woman arrested will receive is a misdemeanor – a slap on the wrist to those working hard to rehabilitate the animals.

“Until there is true law change… this isn’t going to end,” said Sheetz.

