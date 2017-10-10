Home Kentucky Martin And Bayley, Inc. Will Renovate, Operate Beaver Dam Rest Area October 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

Martin and Bayley, Inc. will be renovating and operating the Beaver Dam rest area located on the Wendell H. Ford Western Kentucky Parkway near Madisonville. The new 4,050-square-foot facility will employ up to 20 associates, and include 12 fueling stations. It will be open 24/7.

Inside the convenience store there will be Huck’s pizza, fried chicken, a fresh bakery, and ‘Grillin Zone’ grill items, along with a drive-thru window and coffee area.

Martin and Bayley, Inc. was founded in 1960 with its first convenience store in 1974. It operates more than 116 convenience stores in a five state area.

The Beaver Dam center is scheduled to open January 26, 2018.

