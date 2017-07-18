Martin Barbre – July 18th, 2017

In this week’s edition of What The Community Has To Say, Martin Barbre, talks about the White County Fair and its financial benefits to the area. This segment aired on Tuesday, July 18th.

Hello, this is Martin Barbre again from Illinois. Today I would like to talk about our own White County Fair. We all know that with the financial affairs in our great state of Illinois much of the state funding for County fairs in Illinois has been cut back or eliminated.

Several Illinois County fairs have shut down or are near doing so in the future. Fortunately for us here in the Tri-state area the White County Fair Board has been able to keep our fair financially sound.

So, this week, if you are looking for something to do in the White County area come on out to the fair. There are carnival rides with 10 dollar arm bands for the kids all week. As always there are plenty of food stands with a great variety of food and beverages. I always have to have a corn dog, lemonade and taffy!

Last night was harness horse racing so remember that for next year. Tonight will be the annual Queen contest. It is always one of the highlights of the fair.

Wednesday night will be a free gospel sing in the grandstands at 7. There will be many talented people and groups for your listening pleasure.

Thursday night is a new event for the fair. They are having a rodeo. This should be a great event. Come on out and enjoy the roping and riding! There might even be a rodeo clown or two!

Friday night is the annual motocross event. There are several local riders participating so come on out and support them.

To close out the fair on Saturday night is the always favorite demo derby. There are always lots of crashes and bangs during the event.

So, in closing, I want to say come on out to Carmi this week to enjoy the 139th Annual White County Fair.

I’m Martin Barbre and that’s what I’ve got to say.

