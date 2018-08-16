Home Indiana Evansville Martha and Merritt DeJong Foundation Wins Mayor’s Art Award August 16th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana honors members of the area arts community in Evansville. Community leaders presented six awards including the prestigious Mayor’s Art Award.

This year’s Mayor’s Art Award goes to the Martha and Merritt DeJong Foundation. That group is named after an Evansville couple who served as community leaders in the 1,800 and group organizers say this is a tremendous honor. The Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana Mission includes enhancing the quality of life and supporting the arts.

Below is the full list of other award recipients:

Mayor’s Art Award – Martha and Merritt DeJong Foundation

Arts Council Award – Al Holen

Visual Arts Award – Erin Gibson

Performing Arts Award – Next Act, Inc.

Young Artist Award – Emily Chamness and Cheyenne Miller

Arts Educator Award – Eric Renscheler

Comments

comments