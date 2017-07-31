Martha Crosley Restraining Order Extended to Aug. 9th

The restraining order against Martha Crosley getting her dogs back is extended to August 9th. There will be a hearing that day to determine whether Crosley can in fact get some of those animals back.

Meanwhile, a new judge was agreed to take over the case. Vanderbugh County Judge Maggie Lloyd will step in and oversee this case when that next hearing takes place.

Authorities raided Crosley’s home in February on Hillview Drive and removed 68 animals that were living there.

Crosley claims that she was trying to make a sanctuary for elderly, sick, abused or disabled dogs.

Comments

comments