Marsha’s Place Celebrates New Medical Clinic Status

A pregnancy resource center in Kentucky celebrates becoming a medical clinic. Volunteers and staff at Marsha’s Place in Henderson held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday to recognize the new services the center will offer.

A new ultrasound machine has been put in place to offer convenience and a better level of care.

Marsha’s Place Executive Director Darla Jones says, “We believe in strong women, empowered women, empowered families, healthy families, and so that is a lot of what we do here at Marsha’s Place. An abortion decision is a very unplanned pregnancy it is a very difficult time in someone’s life having someone to walk that through with them, to help them figure out all of the questions the answers to the questions that they’re struggling with.”

If you’d like to learn how to donate or volunteer with the center, click here.

Comments

comments