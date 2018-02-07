Home Kentucky Marshall County High School Using Metal Detectors Following Deadly Shooting February 7th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

A Kentucky high school where two students were killed and several others were injured is using metal detectors. The Marshall County School District says staff members began using the metal detector wands to check students and their belongings as they pass through one of four entrances into the building.

Last month, a 15-year-old boy opened fire at Marshall County High School, killing two students and injuring 17 others. The suspect is facing murder and attempted murder charges in connection to this school shooting.

On January 23rd, the suspect walked into the school armed with a handgun before first classes began, and started shooting.

Dispatchers received their first 911 call at 7:59 a.m., and emergency crews got to the school by 8:06 a.m. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

In total 19 people were injured, including two students who were killed. Fourteen victims were shot and another five had “non-gunshot wounds”.

Last week, school officials began checking students bags, backpacks, and purses before entering the building.

