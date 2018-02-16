Home Kentucky Marshall Co. Shooting Suspect Charged With Murder, Assault February 16th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

The teen accused of injuring more than a dozen people and killing two students in Marshall County is arraigned in court today. A grand jury indicted Gabriel Parker, 15, of Hardin, on two counts of murder and 14 counts of first degree assault in the Marshall County High School shooting.

In January, police say Parker walked into the school armed with a handgun and began shooting. Within minutes emergency crews were on the scene. Two students, Bailey Holt, 15, and Preston Cope, 15, died and more than a dozen others were injured.

A total of 16 people were shot in the shooting at Marshall County High School on January 23rd.

Parker will be tried as an adult.

