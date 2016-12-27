Marroquin Formally Charged in Fatal Drunk Driving Accident

Tears were not held back from family and friends of Skylar Robinson-Williamson’s when a judge read each charge the man who killed her faces. Today in court we learned 18 year old Osiel Marroquin had a prior DUI conviction out of Florida in 2014.

Marroquin appeared before a Warrick County judge being arraigned on charges from a deadly crash he caused while allegedly driving drunk. The defendant spoke few words in court and looked down never making any eye-contact with family and friends of Skylar.

A court translator was in the courtroom communicating the charges to Marroquin who told the judge he understood the allegations. The court entered a not-guilty plea on all 6 counts he faces. He was deemed indigent, Martin & Martin Law was appointed to represent him.

With Marroquin’s prior DUI conviction the Warrick County Prosecutor was able to file an additional charge as a level 4 felony in the case. While the prior conviction allows for a level 4 felony, it still only carries a sentence of up to 12 years. This is something that frustrates prosecutors as they continue to see cases like this and really have their hands tied to what the law provides, “It seems like it’s an epidemic of these kinds of cases and the legislature has only allowed us to charge them as level 5 felonies unless they have a prior conviction which then it bumps it up to a level 4. The amount of time that someone is looking at on a 4, 2-12 years, we feel is just not enough on a case of this magnitude,” said Michael Perry.

Marroquin will likely remain in custody in Warrick County until his case is resolved or goes to trial. Immigration Customs Enforcement put a hold on him. He additionally has a $150,000 bond.

Lauren Leslie Lauren Leslie is from Evansville, and has previously worked as a News Producer. Lauren graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor of Science in Radio and Television and a Minor in Criminal Justice. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments